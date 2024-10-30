GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate IT park in Coimbatore

Published - October 30, 2024 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: File photo

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who will visit Coimbatore city on November 5 and 6, will inaugurate the Elcot Information Technology (IT) park here.

The park, which was announced in 2020, will have 2.66 lakh sq.ft of total built up area, including 1.56 lakh sq.ft of IT space. Constructed at an investment of ₹114.16 crores on 2.86 acres at Vilankurichi in Coimbatore city, the six-storey building will have space earmarked for startups too.

The Chief Minister is also expected to inspect the workers’ hostel that is under construction at Kurichi, and interact with the jewellers in Coimbatore city.

“The Chief Minister’s detailed programme schedule is yet to be finalised and we have not received any formal communication. However, we expect an interaction with the jewellers on the plan to have an integrated goldsmith work space,” said one of the small-scale jewellery manufacturers here.

Published - October 30, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / computing and information technology / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.