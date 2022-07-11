Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Agri Intex 2022 in Coimbatore

The agricultural trade fair will be held from July 15 to 18

The agricultural trade fair will be held from July 15 to 18

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate here on July 15 agricultural trade fair – Agri Intex 2022.

According to V. Thirugnanam, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association (Codissia), the 20th edition of the fair will be held here from July 15 to 18. Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise V. Senthil Balaji will also take part in the inaugural.

N. Krishnaraj, chairman of the event, told presspersons here on Monday that the fair at Codissia Trade Fair Complex would be spread over three lakh sq.ft and would have 497 participants. It would be supported by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Tamil Nadu Fisheries University, and All India Agricultural Implements Manufacturers’ Association.

The event, which is being held after a gap of two years, will have rooftop garden, green house, model farm, animal farm, and demonstration of several agricultural and value addition machinery.

Apart from participants from different parts of the country, there will be stalls from Israel, France, Japan, Germany, Italy and Sweden companies.

The focus this year is on solar pumps, drip irrigation, automation, precision farming, and value addition, he said.

The TNAU will conduct seminars on all the four days and conferences will be organised on July 16 and 17.

“We have distributed free passes and sent messages to nearly eight lakh farmers. We expect at least 1.5 lakh farmers to visit the fair. The exhibition, which will be on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is not open for children aged less than 12,” he added.

V. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of TNAU, said the University was working on several fronts for the last two years to double the income of farmers, promote horticulture, integrated farming systems, and to supply quality seeds. All these would be displayed at the exhibition.