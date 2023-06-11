ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates two-tier bus stand, commercial complex in Salem

June 11, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled a life-size bronze statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Anna Park in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a two-tier bus stand, renovated commercial complex at Bose Maidan, renovated Nehru Auditorium, VOC Market, and Periyar Super Market here on Sunday.

Mr. Stalin unveiled a 16-feet bronze statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Anna Park on Omalur Main Road. The statue was made at ₹75 lakh. The Chief Minister presented a gold ring to sculptor Dheenadayalan, a resident of Tiruvallur district, who made the statue.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagging off buses after inaugurating a two-tier bus stand in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Later, Mr. Stalin went to Salem Old Bus and inaugurated the two-tier bus stand, which was constructed at ₹96.53 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. The bus stand is named  Muthamizh Aringnar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Nootrandu Managara Perunthu Nilaiyam. The Chief Minister flagged off three town buses at the bus stand.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the renovated Nehru Auditorium constructed at ₹33.60 crore; the renovated Periyar Super Market at ₹19.71 crore; the renovated VOC Market at ₹14.97 crore; and the renovated commercial complex at Bose Maidan at a cost of ₹10.58 crore. These works were completed under the Smart Cities Mission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over welfare assistance to a beneficiary in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Later, the Chief Minister went to Karuppur Government Engineering College and inaugurated the 390 completed projects worth ₹1,367 crore, laid the foundation for 331 new projects at ₹236 crore, and distributed welfare assistance to 50,202 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹170.31 crore.

The Chief Minister left for Mettur in the evening. On Monday, Mr. Stalin will release water from Mettur Dam for delta irrigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US