Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates two-tier bus stand, commercial complex in Salem

June 11, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Salem

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a two-tier bus stand, renovated commercial complex at Bose Maidan, renovated Nehru Auditorium, VOC Market, and Periyar Super Market here on Sunday.

Mr. Stalin unveiled a 16-feet bronze statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Anna Park on Omalur Main Road. The statue was made at ₹75 lakh. The Chief Minister presented a gold ring to sculptor Dheenadayalan, a resident of Tiruvallur district, who made the statue.

Later, Mr. Stalin went to Salem Old Bus and inaugurated the two-tier bus stand, which was constructed at ₹96.53 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. The bus stand is named Muthamizh Aringnar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Nootrandu Managara Perunthu Nilaiyam. The Chief Minister flagged off three town buses at the bus stand.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the renovated Nehru Auditorium constructed at ₹33.60 crore; the renovated Periyar Super Market at ₹19.71 crore; the renovated VOC Market at ₹14.97 crore; and the renovated commercial complex at Bose Maidan at a cost of ₹10.58 crore. These works were completed under the Smart Cities Mission.

Later, the Chief Minister went to Karuppur Government Engineering College and inaugurated the 390 completed projects worth ₹1,367 crore, laid the foundation for 331 new projects at ₹236 crore, and distributed welfare assistance to 50,202 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹170.31 crore.

The Chief Minister left for Mettur in the evening. On Monday, Mr. Stalin will release water from Mettur Dam for delta irrigation.

