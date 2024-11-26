ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates Andipalayam Lake Boat House in Tiruppur

Updated - November 26, 2024 07:44 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The newly-established Andipalayam Lake Boat House near Tiruppur city became operational on November 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The newly-constructed Boat House on the embankment of Andipalayam Lake near Tiruppur city was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through videoconferencing on Tuesday.

Thirteen boats are to be operated in the 58-acre water body from the Boat House constructed by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Corporation. Water games are also an attraction.

The Boat House features a restaurant, fast food joint, ticketing counter and children’s park.

District Collector T. Christuraj, and Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City, S. Lakshmi took part in a function organised at the Boat House.

M. Gunesan, Regional Manager, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, District Tourism Officer T. Aravind kumar, and president of Tiruppur District Tourism Development Committee Boopathy also took part.

