 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates Andipalayam Lake Boat House in Tiruppur

Updated - November 26, 2024 07:44 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The newly-established Andipalayam Lake Boat House near Tiruppur city became operational on November 26, 2024.

The newly-established Andipalayam Lake Boat House near Tiruppur city became operational on November 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The newly-constructed Boat House on the embankment of Andipalayam Lake near Tiruppur city was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through videoconferencing on Tuesday.

Thirteen boats are to be operated in the 58-acre water body from the Boat House constructed by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Corporation. Water games are also an attraction.

The Boat House features a restaurant, fast food joint, ticketing counter and children’s park.

District Collector T. Christuraj, and Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City, S. Lakshmi took part in a function organised at the Boat House.

M. Gunesan, Regional Manager, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, District Tourism Officer T. Aravind kumar, and president of Tiruppur District Tourism Development Committee Boopathy also took part.

Published - November 26, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.