Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sanctioned ₹35,000 crore for Agriculture Department, says K.N. Nehru

May 21, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam at the flower show during the 46th Summer Festival at Yercaud in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam inaugurated the 46th summer festival and flower show at Yercaud on Sunday.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Nehru said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has provided a separate budget and sanctioned ₹35,000 crore for the Agriculture Department. "We receive an additional two lakh metric tonnes of paddy per year as a result of water being opened for delta irrigation at the appropriate time."

The Chief Minister will visit Salem on June 11 and inaugurate completed projects worth ₹1,300 crore. The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for new projects, the Minister said.

Visitors at the flower show on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Hundreds of people gathered before Anna Park even two hours before the flower show was thrown open to the public. Replicas, including that of a boat, dragon warrior, Chhota Bheem, and Honey Bheem, which were made up of five lakh flowers, were on display and an attraction for tourists, especially children. The tourists took selfies before the replicas.

The Ministers distributed welfare assistance worth ₹1.39 crore to more than 161 beneficiaries at the function.

District Collector S. Karmegam, Salem Mayor A. Ramachandran, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sathasivam, and officials from the various departments participated.

