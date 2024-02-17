ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister launches work on projects at Marudhamalai temple in Coimbatore

February 17, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched two reconstruction projects at the Marudhamalai temple on Saturday through video conferencing.

The projects, initiated by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, involve the replacement of a shed situated near the flagstaff (kodi maram) at the temple, with an additional ticket counter costing ₹1.6 crore and the construction of ‘Vasantha Mandapam’, costing ₹4.1 crore, for devotees to rest during their visit to the temple.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, “The government is committed to ensuring the welfare and spiritual fulfilment of all citizens, irrespective of their faith.”

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, chairman of the temple trust Jayakumar, and HR&CE Joint Commissioner P. Ramesh were present.

