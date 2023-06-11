Chief Minister inspects Samathuvapuram in Salem

June 11, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Salem

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspected a Samathuvapuram at Konur, near Mettur, on Sunday evening.

When the Chief Minister was heading to Mettur, he made a surprise visit to Konur Samathuvapuram, which was constructed in 1998 and was inaugurated by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The officials explained that during 2021–22, roads and other infrastructure at the Samathuvapuram were renovated at ₹44.20 lakh. The 94 houses were painted, and minor repair works were carried out at ₹47 lakh.

The Chief Minister interacted with the residents and enquired about the basic amenities provided to them. They thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning funds for renovation works.