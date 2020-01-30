Chief Minister inaugurates second level of Gandhipuram flyover

A two-level flyover at Gandhipuram, constructed at a total cost of ₹194.57 crore, was thrown open to the public on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the second level of the flyover through video conference on January 29.

The first level of the flyover on Nanjappa Road is 1.75 km long and 16.6 metres wide (four-lane) and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated it in November 2017. The total cost of the first level flyover is ₹120 crore.

The second level is also 1.75 km long and 8.5 metres wide (two lane) and is constructed at a cost of ₹75 crore. Vehicles that use the Nanjappa Road flyover can skip two signals - at Gandhipuram junction and GP junction.

Similarly vehicles using the second level can avoid the GP Signal junction and Avarampalayam junction.

Sources in the Highways Department said two exit ramps are planned at the first level - one for vehicles from Nanjappa Road to get down to 100 feet road and another for vehicles from Ganapathy area to get down at Bharathiar Road.

However, since a project is under preparation for Metro service in the city, construction of the ramps is not finalised.

The department has sought ₹25 crore for the ramps. It will be finalised after the Metro project details are worked out.

On Wednesday, after opening the second level flyover to all vehicles, the Highways Department had a team at the location to get feedback from the public. “We are open to suggestions,” said an official.