Chief Minister inaugurates road-laying works in Bodhamalai at ₹140 crore

February 17, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Namakkal

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for road-laying works at Bodhamalai via video conferencing.

The ₹139.65 crore project is a long-pending demand of people living in the three hamlets of Keezhur, Melur, and Kedamalai that make up Bodhamalai, part of the Eastern Ghats, in the hills as these places have lacked proper roads for more than seven decades. Electricity connection was provided only in 1996.

Rural development officials said Keezhur has a total of 792 residents, Melur 448 residents, and Kedamalai has a population of 487. The total voter count is 1,202. Due to a lack of roads, people use an uneven, rough mud road, and during emergencies, the residents walk 11 km to reach the foothills, and from there, cover 15 km to reach Rasipuram government hospital. There are two government residential schools and two anganwadi centres at the hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

The road is to be laid for a total of 31.07 km, including from Vadugam to Melur via Keezhur for 21.17 km at a cost of ₹105.53 crore and from Pudhupatti to Kedamalai for 9.90 km at a cost of ₹34.12 crore. The NABARD Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) will fund the project to the extent of ₹111.72 crores, and the state government will provide ₹27.93 crores, officials added.

Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar said that millets are cultivated in these hamlets and even though the millets are of high quality, the residents are unable to market them due to a lack of roads. The road facility, will enable access to markets and improve their livelihood. This road will connect people in the hills with over 3,500 people living in the foothills. Road-laying works will be completed before May 2025, Mr. Rajeshkumar added.

The function was held at the Rasipuram Panchayat Union meeting hall, where Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan, District Collector S. Uma, and other officials participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT