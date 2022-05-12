Chief Minister inaugurates Kodiveri water supply scheme

Collector H. Krishnanunni speaking at the inauguration of the water scheme at the Erode Collectorate on Thursday. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy (fourth right) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday through video conferencing inaugurated the ₹224 crore Kodiveri Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) that targets to provide protected drinking water to 4.49 lakh people in three unions of Erode and Tiruppur districts.

Mr. Stalin inaugurated the scheme from Chennai while Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam and officials were present at the Erode Collectorate.

In 2013, the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced the scheme at cost of ₹ 137 crore under Rule 110 in the Assembly to mitigate the drinking water needs in three unions. Later, the project cost was revised to ₹ 224 crore in 2018 and work began. The project was funded by NABARD and Minimum Needs Programme (MNP) of the State government.

Implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board), the project will benefit 547 habitations in 28 village panchayats in Perundurai Panchayat Union and the town panchayats of Perundurai, Karumandichellipalayam, Kanjikovil, Nallampatti, Pallapalayam and Pethampalayam, four village panchayats in Chennimalai Panchayat Union and 37 panchayats in Uthukuli and Kunnathur Town Panchayats in Tiruppur district.

People in these village panchayats were receiving 25 to 45 litres of water a day, while those in town panchayats were receiving 60 litres. “After full-fledged commissioning of the scheme, people will receive 55 litres and 135 litres respectively”, said a senior engineer. He said that the scheme is intended for 4.49 lakh population in 2035 and 5.47 lakh population in 2050.

The engineer said that water is drawn from the upper stream of River Bhavani in Kodiveri anicut and taken to the water treatment plant at Thingalur with a capacity of 17.23 million litres per day (MLD) of water.

The treated water is taken through a pipeline network of 125.69 km to the 75 overhead tanks in the areas and distributed through 48.64 k.m. length pipelines.