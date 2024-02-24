Chief Minister inaugurates drainage works in Coimbatore

February 24, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated underground drainage works worth ₹185 crore in Coimbatore’s Ondipudur and adjacent areas covered by the Ondipudur sewage treatment plant (STP). The inauguration took place on Saturday through virtual event.

The new underground drainage (UGD) line, designed to accommodate additional areas, is set to interconnect with the existing project line of the Ondipudur works, linking it to the STP. This expansion encompasses a total of 13 wards.

Originally estimated at ₹177.29 crore in 2022, the project underwent a revision, now totalling ₹185 crore to incorporate additional wards.

The project’s work order issued this month, details works to be conducted in two phases. The first phase will target areas along Ganapathy, Gandhima Nagar, and Vilankurichi roads for UGD development. In the second phase, works will extend to remaining areas, including Thaneerpandal, SISH Colony, and Ondipudur.

The project will also entail the installation of 141.945 km of collection systems, construction of 5,603 manholes, establishment of 30,128 house connections, integration points at 17 locations, four pumping stations, and three lifting stations. Upon completion, the UGD will be linked to the Ondipudur STP.

The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Mayor Kalapana Anandakumar, Deputy Mayor Vetri Selvan, council members, and officials.