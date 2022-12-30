HamberMenu
Chief Minister inaugurates Coimbatore’s model fire station

The station, built at a cost of ₹ 3.10 crore, has bays to park three fire tenders on the ground floor

December 30, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The model fire station in Coimbatore that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister inaugurated virtually on Friday. .

The model fire station in Coimbatore that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister inaugurated virtually on Friday. . | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated, virtually, the new model fire station in Coimbatore. The building facing State Bank Road in the city was built at a cost of ₹ 3.10 crore. 

According to officials from the Fire and Rescue Services, the new model station has bays to park three fire tenders on the ground floor with direct access to the State Bank Road. A modern control room is also accommodated on the ground floor. The four-storeyed building also houses the office of the Joint Director (Western Region).

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran and Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Srinivasan visited the new model fire station. G. Sathyanarayanan, Joint Director (Western Region) and P. Annadurai, District Fire Officer, Coimbatore, were present.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated the new police station building at Thirumuruganpoondi in Tiruppur. State Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Tiruppur City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran and senior police officers were present as the Chief Minister inaugurated the new building virtually. The new police station building built at a cost of ₹ 1.3 crore is spread over 7,022.42 sq.ft. in three floors.

