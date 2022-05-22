Chief Minister discusses securing release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin spoke to legal experts via video conferencing, while in Udhagamandalam, regarding the release of six other convicts convicted of assassinating former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Sources said discussions centred around securing the release of the six others, following A.G. Perarivalan’s release. In a press note, the district administration said the Nilgiris MP A. Raja, Water Resources Minister S. Duraimurugan, Law Minister S. Regupathy, Chief Secretary, V. Irai Anbu and senior lawyers participated.
