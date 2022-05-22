Coimbatore

Chief Minister discusses securing release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin spoke to legal experts via video conferencing, while in Udhagamandalam, regarding the release of six other convicts convicted of assassinating former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Sources said discussions centred around securing the release of the six others, following A.G. Perarivalan’s release. In a press note, the district administration said the Nilgiris MP A. Raja, Water Resources Minister S. Duraimurugan, Law Minister S. Regupathy, Chief Secretary, V. Irai Anbu and senior lawyers participated.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2022 12:33:16 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/chief-minister-discusses-securing-release-of-rajiv-gandhi-assassination-convicts/article65443035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY