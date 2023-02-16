Chief Minister conducts review meet, makes surprise visit to Tahsildar’s office in Salem

February 16, 2023 06:27 am | Updated 06:27 am IST - Salem

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday made a surprise visit to Omalur Tahsildar’s office and interacted with students, farmers, members of women’s self-help groups, and MSMEs at the Salem Collectorate, as part of a review meeting of four districts.

He came to Salem on a two-day visit by air from Chennai as part of the Chief Minister’s on-field visit programme. From the airport, Mr. Stalin drove to Omalur Tahsildar’s office and verified the attendance. He enquired with officials about the services provided, including patta transfers and old-age pensions. He asked for details of the number of people receiving old-age pensions, petitions under consideration, the distribution of free dhotis and saris, and the action taken on petitions received from the public.

Mr. Stalin, then, received petitions from the public who came to the Tahsildar office seeking land patta, legal heir certificates, ration cards and old-age pension. He also received petitions from the differently abled people and assured them of addressing their grievances soon.

When the Chief Minister headed to Salem, students of Fathima Girl’s Higher Secondary School waited near the school to welcome him. Mr. Stalin got out of his car and interacted with them.

Afterwards, the Chief Minister went to Salem Old Bus Stand and inspected the works for a two-tier bus stand, to be built at a cost of ₹92.13 crore, under the Smart City Mission. At the Salem Collectorate, he met the representatives of various associations from Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Namakkal districts, and members of women’s self-help groups.

The Chief Minister enquired about their grievances and demands. The office-bearers of the various associations submitted petitions to the Chief Minister. He told them that he would look into their demands.

A woman farmer, P. Bhupathi, of Ayothiyapattinam in Salem, said she explained the importance of marketing the farm products produced without the use of chemicals. “The Chief Minister gave importance to women farmers, asked about our demands, and encouraged us,” she said.

Later, the Chief Minister interacted with students who were benefiting from the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

The engineering students explained about their skill training in technologies such as cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, BIM modelling, high-rise buildings, steel structures, electric vehicle charging system design, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

In the evening, the Chief Minister conducted a review meeting with Superintendents of Police of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, and with the Salem City Police Commissioner regarding law and order.

After lunch, the Chief Minister went to the foothills of Yercaud and took a selfie in front of the Modern Theatres entrance gate, where former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi once wrote stories and dialogues for films produced by the Modern Theatres.

Beneficiaries receive orders

Following Mr. Stalin’s visit to the Tahsildar’s office, beneficiaries received orders from the Chief Minister the same evening.

In the evening in the Salem Collectorate, the Chief Minister handed over the orders for a land patta for a beneficiary, a patta transfer order for a beneficiary, a sewing machine for a beneficiary and a monthly financial assistance order for a woman under the deserted destitute wives pension scheme.