Chief Minister announces new projects for Dharmapuri

A SIPCOT industrial estate, milk processing facility, and road infrastructure were among the slew of new projects for the district announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through videoconferencing.

The projects include a flyover between Kottayur in Salem and Oddanur in Dharmapuri at a cost of ₹ 250 crore, a new milk processing facility in Dharmapuri and a new complex on the Collectorate premises at ₹ 40 crore.

Earlier, on the development works undertaken for the district by the DMK during its various tenures in power, Mr. Stalin said the women’s Self Help Group movement was first launched in Dharmapuri in 1989. He also highlighted the Hogenakkal Fluorosis Mitigation and Drinking Water project that serves three municipalities, 16 town panchayats, and 7,639 households.