Chief Justice of Madras HC calls for expeditious disposal of cases

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Friday appealed to the Bar to support expeditious disposal of cases to gain the faith of litigants.

He inaugurated the Combined Court Building and Judicial Officers’ Quarters in Palladam and Additional District and Sessions Court in Udumalpet at an event held in Palladam in Tiruppur district. “It is the Bar that can take lead,” he said in his inaugural address, adding that Judicial Officers alone cannot ensure the expeditious disposal of cases.

Commending the State government for constructing court buildings in Palladam and Udumalpet, Chief Justice Bhandari expressed hope that “the same support would continue.” He noted that the Madras High Court has recorded a case clearance rate of 109%, making it the highest case clearance rate of all the High Courts in India. The Madras High Court is also the top performer in the country in filling of vacancies of Judicial Officers, he added.

Law Minister S. Regupathy, in his address, said the inauguration of the Additional District and Sessions Court at Udumalpet would help in saving the time of lawyers and litigants, who had to travel either to Dharapuram or Tiruppur previously for their cases. The State government has been taking several steps for the welfare of the judiciary, he said, noting the recent announcement by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the increase in the Advocate Welfare Fund from ₹ 7 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh.

Justices D. Krishnakumar, S.S. Sundar and P.T. Asha of the Madras High Court, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tiruppur District, Swarnam J. Natarajan and District Collector S. Vineeth were also present at the inaugural event.