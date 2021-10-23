Chief Justice Banerjee calls for smooth coordination between judiciary, police

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee on Saturday called for a smooth coordination between the judiciary and the police for speedy trial and disposal of cases.

Justice Banerjee had an interaction with District Collector, City Police Commissioner, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range), Principal District and Sessions Judge, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police, Pollachi Sub-Collector, District Revenue Officer and Trainee Collector (Coimbatore) at the Circuit House on Race Course.

The Chief Justice interacted with them and urged them to have coordination in speedy disposal of cases, said sources.

Justice Banerjee later had an interaction with the judges, magistrates and representatives of Coimbatore Bar Association.

The Chief Justice went to Pollachi in the afternoon where he interacted with judicial officers and members of Bar Association, sources added.