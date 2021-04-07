Chief Educational Officer transferred

The Department of School Education ordered the transfer of Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P. Usha on Wednesday based on recommendations made by a “government-recognised investigative agency.” According to the order, she was transferred to Thanjavur district and the Thanjavur CEO M. Ramakrishnan will take charge as the new Coimbatore CEO with immediate effect.
