ADVERTISEMENT

‘Chettinadu Thiruvizha’ in Coimbatore: a tradition recreated, recollected

January 07, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Lakshmi Ceraamics MD S. Muthuraman (left) and Chettinad Group Chairman M.A.M.R. Muthaiah at the ‘Chettinadu Thiruvizha’ at Codissia Trade Fair Complex in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

From coconut stem salad to milk  paniyarams, from Aathangudi tiles to wedding  seervarisai items and rituals, the Chettinadu Thiruvizha at Codissia Trade Fair Complex here on Saturday displayed traditional attractions from the Chettinadu heartland.

The first-ever Chettinadu-related fest, inaugurated by Chettinad Group of Companies Chairman M.A.M.R. Muthiah with Lakshmi Ceraamics Managing Director S. Muthuraman at 10.30 a.m. will go on till Sunday, as per a release.

Nearly 80 stalls highlighting Chettinadu architecture, food, craftsmanship, jewellery, sarees, traditional games, baskets, wooden kitchenware, snacks and spices were installed. Replicas of nine temples, temple rituals, wedding formalities and nuptial items, were showcased at the event.

Those who availed of the ‘Royalty Pass’ for ₹1,000 were given hands-on experience on how to weave baskets, design using natural dyes and stencils, mix lime plaster with egg whites, and make traditional snacks at the complex.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several children and adults with passes engaged in traditional games like  pallanguzhi, otthaiya rettaiya, nootru kuchi, chuzhi, aadupuli aattam and  chottankal at the complex.

Uma Umapathy, a volunteer, said the pass holders would also be provided with a free lunch or dinner with 16 traditional Chettinadu dishes like mutton  kola, poondu kuzhambu  etc.

Food stalls with delicacies like  akkara vadisal, kandhar appam, jackfruit biriyani etc., were set up.

Entry for visitors is free and paid tokens for food as per cost can be availed of at the entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US