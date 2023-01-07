‘Chettinadu Thiruvizha’ in Coimbatore: a tradition recreated, recollected

January 07, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

From coconut stem salad to milk paniyarams, from Aathangudi tiles to wedding seervarisai items and rituals, the Chettinadu Thiruvizha at Codissia Trade Fair Complex here on Saturday displayed traditional attractions from the Chettinadu heartland.

The first-ever Chettinadu-related fest, inaugurated by Chettinad Group of Companies Chairman M.A.M.R. Muthiah with Lakshmi Ceraamics Managing Director S. Muthuraman at 10.30 a.m. will go on till Sunday, as per a release.

Nearly 80 stalls highlighting Chettinadu architecture, food, craftsmanship, jewellery, sarees, traditional games, baskets, wooden kitchenware, snacks and spices were installed. Replicas of nine temples, temple rituals, wedding formalities and nuptial items, were showcased at the event.

Those who availed of the ‘Royalty Pass’ for ₹1,000 were given hands-on experience on how to weave baskets, design using natural dyes and stencils, mix lime plaster with egg whites, and make traditional snacks at the complex.

Several children and adults with passes engaged in traditional games like pallanguzhi, otthaiya rettaiya, nootru kuchi, chuzhi, aadupuli aattam and chottankal at the complex.

Uma Umapathy, a volunteer, said the pass holders would also be provided with a free lunch or dinner with 16 traditional Chettinadu dishes like mutton kola, poondu kuzhambu etc.

Food stalls with delicacies like akkara vadisal, kandhar appam, jackfruit biriyani etc., were set up.

Entry for visitors is free and paid tokens for food as per cost can be availed of at the entrance.