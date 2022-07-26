Chess tournaments inaugurated in Udhagamandalam

As part of the effort to promote the 44 th Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10, Forest Minister K. Ramachandran and District Collector S.P. Amrith, inaugurated chess tournaments for children and also carried the Olympiad torch from Charring Cross to the bus stand atop an open-top vehicle in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramachandran inaugurated the chess competitions for school students at the Doddabetta Peak and also along Garden Road. The torch was handed over to athletes who participated in national-level sports meets, who carried it to the Udhagamandalam bus stand.

The Minister told reporters more than 2,000 chess players from over 188 countries would take part in the Olympiad. He also took pictures at the ‘selfie point’ that has been set up on Garden Road to raise awareness about the tournament.