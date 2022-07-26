Chess Olympiad: Yercaud ghat road retaining wall painted like chess board

To promote the Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai, the Salem District administration has painted the retaining wall of the Yercaud Ghat Road’s second hairpin bend like a chess board.

The Salem district administration organised various programmes in the last two weeks to create awareness and publicise the Chess Olympiad. As part of this, the second hairpin bend’s side wall was painted like a chess board.

On Tuesday, the Olympiad torch was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Stadium from the Salem Collectorate. A bicycle rally was also flagged off by the Revenue Divisional Officer C. Vishnuvardhini. The rally passed via Salem New Bus Stand, Four Roads, and reached the stadium.

To mark the 188 countries participating in the Chess Olympiad, the RDO distributed 188 tree saplings to sportspersons at the stadium. The torch was sent to Chennai in the afternoon.