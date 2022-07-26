Coimbatore

Chess Olympiad: Yercaud ghat road retaining wall painted like chess board

The retaining wall of Yercaud Ghat Road’s second hairpin bend painted like a Chess Board.

The retaining wall of Yercaud Ghat Road’s second hairpin bend painted like a Chess Board. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_EMAIL

To promote the Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai, the Salem District administration has painted the retaining wall of the Yercaud Ghat Road’s second hairpin bend like a chess board.

The Salem district administration organised various programmes in the last two weeks to create awareness and publicise the Chess Olympiad. As part of this, the second hairpin bend’s side wall was painted like a chess board.

On Tuesday, the Olympiad torch was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Stadium from the Salem Collectorate. A bicycle rally was also flagged off by the Revenue Divisional Officer C. Vishnuvardhini. The rally passed via Salem New Bus Stand, Four Roads, and reached the stadium.

To mark the 188 countries participating in the Chess Olympiad, the RDO distributed 188 tree saplings to sportspersons at the stadium. The torch was sent to Chennai in the afternoon. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Salem
chess
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2022 5:59:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/chess-olympiad-yercaud-ghat-road-retaining-wall-painted-like-chess-board/article65685097.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY