Chess competition for government school students conducted in Salem

To create awareness and as publicity for the Chess Olympiad 2022, the district administration conducted chess competition for government school students on Thursday.

The district administration is taking steps to give wide publicity to the 44th Chess Olympiad. The logo and mascot of the Olympiad are displayed at the Salem Collectorate, New Bus Stand, schools, colleges, parks and theatres.

As part of the campaign on Thursday, the district administration conducted a chess competition for government school students. It was held at the Collectorate and Collector S. Karmegam inspected the contest.

Mr. Karmegam said that the students are divided into four categories- Class one to V, Class VI to VIII, Class IX and X, and Class XI and XII. A total of 39,890 students participated. The competition at taluk level will be conducted on July 20 and on July 25, the district-level competition will be conducted.

Students winning the first three places in the district competition will receive cash rewards of ₹1,000, ₹800, and ₹600, respectively, Mr. Karmegam added.

Students belonging to Class VI-VIII who secure the first two places at the district-level will be sent to a five-day training camp at the State-level. These students would get a chance to interact with the players participating in the Olympiad.

Likewise, students from Class IX to Plus Two securing the first two places would get a chance to visit Chess Olympiad, the Collector added.