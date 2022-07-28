Chess competition for differently abled students organised in Salem

Differently abled students participating in the chess competition in Salem on Thursday.

July 28, 2022 19:38 IST

To publicise the Chess Olympiad, the district administration conducted a chess competition for the hearing impaired on Thursday.

Collector S. Karmegam inaugurated the competition held at the Collectorate. A total of 36 differently abled persons participated in the competition, and they were divided into two teams. The first three winners of the competition will receive prizes and certificates from the Collector.

“To publicise the Chess Olympiad, we took various steps like conducting chess competitions between school students, local body representatives, bicycle rallies, two-wheeler rallies and chess competitions in swimming pools. Likewise, logos of the Chess Olympiad are pasted on school vehicles, buses, and share autos. We also painted the retaining wall in Yercaud ghat road like a chess board and painted the walls,” Mr. Karmegam added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Likewise, on Thursday, on behalf of the Forest Department, to mark players from 188 countries participating in the Chess Olympiad, 188 tree saplings were planted on the premises of the Advanced Institute of Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal.