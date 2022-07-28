Coimbatore

Chess competition for differently abled students organised in Salem

Differently abled students participating in the chess competition in Salem on Thursday.
Staff Reporter Salem July 28, 2022 19:38 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 19:38 IST

To publicise the Chess Olympiad, the district administration conducted a chess competition for the hearing impaired on Thursday.

Collector S. Karmegam inaugurated the competition held at the Collectorate. A total of 36 differently abled persons participated in the competition, and they were divided into two teams. The first three winners of the competition will receive prizes and certificates from the Collector.

“To publicise the Chess Olympiad, we took various steps like conducting chess competitions between school students, local body representatives, bicycle rallies, two-wheeler rallies and chess competitions in swimming pools. Likewise, logos of the Chess Olympiad are pasted on school vehicles, buses, and share autos. We also painted the retaining wall in Yercaud ghat road like a chess board and painted the walls,” Mr. Karmegam added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Likewise, on Thursday, on behalf of the Forest Department, to mark players from 188 countries participating in the Chess Olympiad, 188 tree saplings were planted on the premises of the Advanced Institute of Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...