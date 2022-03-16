Cheran Nagar residents in Coimbatore will see improvement in water supply

Corporation tests new system developed with Central Government fund

Around 400 residents in Cheran Nagar, Kavundampalayam, will soon see improvement in water supply – both in quantity and quality, thanks to an intervention that the Coimbatore Corporation done.

Aiding the Corporation is the PSG College of Technology, which had received a Central Government grant for the intervention.

For 400-500 of the 2,500-odd houses in Cheran Nagar that received water from a local overhead tank, the Corporation would supply adequate quantity of water at a constant pressure and quality water at that, said the civic body officials.

The Corporation that had divided the 2,500-odd houses into five water supply areas – district metering area in technical parlance – chose only two areas with the 400-500 houses for the intervention. And, to those houses it would supply water at 135 litres a person a day.

By intervening in the water distribution in Cheran Nagar, the Corporation hoped to address the inequality in distribution that was due to the distance between the houses and the local overhead tank and the elevation of the houses vis-à-vis the tank, the officials said and pointed out that the Corporation at present supplied water once in eight to 10 days.

PSG College of Technology EEE Department Prof. A. Soundarrajan said with the ₹2.50 crore that the Government had given, the college had devised and developed a system that would ensure that all the 400-500 houses in the two areas received equal quantity of water and at the same pressure.

The Corporation staff in-charge for water distribution from the Cheran Nagar tank could monitor water flow to each of the houses in the two selected areas and the over-all quantity supplied to all the five distribution areas coming under the tank.

The college had enabled the monitoring water distribution using Internet of Things technology. The Corporation staff in-charge in Cheran Nagar could control water flow at the click of a button on laptop or using mobile phone.

And, Corporation officials at control room could also monitor the water flow. They would also be able to see how the staff in-charge had operated the valve to distribute water, Prof. Mr. Soundarrajan said.

As a part of the intervention, the college had also placed sensors to monitor the pH, chlorine, temperature and conductivity of water distributed at five points in the water distributed to the area – right from source to treated water to the end user location. The sensors would alert the Corporation on sensing variation from the optimum values, he added.

With the testing phase nearing completion, the college was expected to handover the system to the Corporation by April 1, the Corporation officials said and added Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected the intervention on Wednesday.