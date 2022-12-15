Cheques handed over to families of victims swept away in flash flood in Ooty

December 15, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nilgiris MP A. Raja, Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran and District Collector S.P. Amrith on Thursday handing over cheques to the family members of those who were washed away while crossing river two days ago. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran and Nilgiris MP A. Raja handed over cheques amounting to ₹4 lakh to families of four temple devotees, who drowned after being washed away in a flash flood while crossing the Kedarhalla stream.

The incident took place late on Monday night and three of the four bodies were retrieved on Tuesday, with the body of the last victim, S. Sushila, being recovered on Wednesday afternoon.

The Minister and the MP offered condolences on behalf of Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin. In a statement to the press, the district administration said the funds for the compensation were raised through the State Disaster Relief Fund.

Mr. Raja told reporters that he, as well as the entire State government were saddened by the news of the death of the four persons, identified as M.Vimala, R. Vasuki, S. Sushila and B. Saroja, who died while crossing a small stream while returning from a temple festival in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

He said the last rites to the deceased were performed after the bodies were retrieved from the stream.

Following this, the government and the Chief Minister had tasked Mr. Raja and Mr. Ramachandran with handing over compensation to the families of the victims.

Present at the event was Nilgiris District Collector S.P.Amrith, as well as other Revenue Department officials.

CONNECT WITH US