Cheques handed over to 13 tribal families in the Nilgiris

Published - July 02, 2024 06:09 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, handed over cheques to 13 tribal families to assist them in building homes in their villages in Kotagiri on Monday.

In a press release, it was stated that the 13 families residing in Koppayur, Kadinamala village panchayat in Kotagiri block were being affected during heavy rain due to a lack of basic housing. To assist the community, the CSR arm of a Chennai-based company donated ₹ 46,000 to each of the families for the construction of their houses.

Ms. Aruna handed over ₹5.98 lakh worth of cheques to the 13 families on Monday.

The district administration also stated that under the PM Janmam scheme, efforts would be undertaken to assist the community in building houses.

