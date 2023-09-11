Cheques from CM’s relief fund handed over to those injured in accident in Krishnagiri

September 11, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Collector K.M. Sarayu handed over the cheques from the Chief Minister’s relief fund to the injured in the Natrampalli accident, who are undergoing treatment at the government medical college hospital at Bollupalli here on Monday. Nine persons were injured in the early morning accident that killed seven women.

Upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement of financial relief of ₹50,000 to the families of the injured, the Collector handed over the cheques to Shyamala, Sathya, Vaishnavi, Kamalganesh, Dhanajayan, SatishKumar, Arunachalam, Ravi and Sivaduri.

