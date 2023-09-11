ADVERTISEMENT

Cheques from CM’s relief fund handed over to those injured in accident in Krishnagiri

September 11, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. M. Sarayu handing over the cheque for ₹50,000 to the injured in the Natrampalli road accident at the government medical college hospital in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Collector K.M. Sarayu handed over the cheques from the Chief Minister’s relief fund to the injured in the Natrampalli accident, who are undergoing treatment at the government medical college hospital at Bollupalli here on Monday. Nine persons were injured in the early morning accident that killed seven women.

Upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement of financial relief of ₹50,000 to the families of the injured, the Collector handed over the cheques to Shyamala, Sathya, Vaishnavi, Kamalganesh, Dhanajayan, SatishKumar, Arunachalam, Ravi and Sivaduri.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US