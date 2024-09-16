GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennimalai slapping row: TN Education department begins inquiry at government-aided school

Published - September 16, 2024 12:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Following a complaint by a Class XII student of a government-aided school at Chennimalai that he was slapped by the headmaster for questioning a teacher, School Education Department officials on Monday began their inquiries with the headmaster, teacher and students.

The incident reportedly took place on September 13, Friday, and the boy took up the issue with his parents who lodged a complaint with the Chief Educational Officer T. Sampath. Officials said the complaint was that the commerce teacher had erased the lessons she wrote on the blackboard and the boy could not copy it down in his notebook. When he raised the issue with the teacher, she took up the issue with the headmaster who allegedly slapped the boy. The boy fell down and he was sent home, officials said. His parents admitted him to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode and took up the issue with the CEO. However, no police complaint was lodged.

Mr. Sampath told The Hindu that a departmental inquiry has begun on Monday and based on the report, further action would be taken.

Erode

