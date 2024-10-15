Chennai rain: Government has made all possible arrangements, says Governor R.N. Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said that the State government had made all possible arrangements considering forecasts of heavy rain on Tuesday.

The Governor participated in a function organised by the All India Weavers Welfare Association at Mecheri in Salem district and felicitated the handloom weavers.

Later speaking to the reporters regarding the Chennai rains, Mr. Ravi, said that the government had prepared adequately and made arrangements for handling the situation. “We are anticipating heavy rain. It (rain) was from today (Tuesday) itself and it will continue for the next two days as per the meteorological department’s prediction. The government has made all possible arrangements and I hope that we will overcome it,” he added.