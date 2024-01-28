Chennai police arrest three from Tiruppur for murder

January 28, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A special team of the police from Chennai have arrested three persons, who were involved in the murder of history-sheeter ‘Mylapore’ Sivakumar (42) and a recent murder attempt, from Tiruppur.

The arrested have been identified as S. Balaji (26), S. Azhaguraja and Vishnu (24).

They were apprehended by the Tiruppur police near a restaurant based on specific information shared by the Chennai police. The Thiruvallikeni police have been on the lookout for the trio in an attempt to murder case reported in their limits on January 26.

The police said Balaji and Azhaguraja were the sons of history-sheeter Thottam Sekar, who was murdered by a rival gang in 1997, and Sivakumar was a key accused. To avenge father’s murder, the two siblings murdered Sivakumar with the help of accomplices at Postal Colony near West Mambalam in March 2021.

The Thiruvallikeni police took the trio to Chennai following their arrest.

