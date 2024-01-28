GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai police arrest three from Tiruppur for murder

January 28, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the police from Chennai have arrested three persons, who were involved in the murder of history-sheeter ‘Mylapore’ Sivakumar (42) and a recent murder attempt, from Tiruppur.

The arrested have been identified as S. Balaji (26), S. Azhaguraja and Vishnu (24).

They were apprehended by the Tiruppur police near a restaurant based on specific information shared by the Chennai police. The Thiruvallikeni police have been on the lookout for the trio in an attempt to murder case reported in their limits on January 26.

The police said Balaji and Azhaguraja were the sons of history-sheeter Thottam Sekar, who was murdered by a rival gang in 1997, and Sivakumar was a key accused. To avenge father’s murder, the two siblings murdered Sivakumar with the help of accomplices at Postal Colony near West Mambalam in March 2021.

The Thiruvallikeni police took the trio to Chennai following their arrest.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / murder / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.