Chennai native arrested for murdering transwoman near Coimbatore

Four days after a transwoman was found murdered at her friend’s house near Marudhamalai in Coimbatore, the police on Friday arrested a 30-year-old man hailing from Chennai in connection with the crime.

Dinesh Kandasamy, an engineering graduate from Sivaprakash Nagar in Chennai, was arrested from Marudhamalai foothills.

The accused told the police that he murdered the transwoman, B. Dhanalakshmi (36), to avenge the alleged harassment he and his parents faced from a group of transgender persons, when they had come to Subramaniaswamy Temple at Marudhamalai in September last year.

Dhanalakshmi, a resident of LIC Colony at Selvapuram in Coimbatore, was found murdered at her friend Maasilamani’s house at Indira Nagar on January 29.

During investigation, it was found out that Dhanalakshmi had come to the place after Maasilamani invited her for Thai Poosam on January 25. On January 29, Dhanalakshmi, Maasilamani and her friend Mani consumed alcohol in the evening. While Maasilamani and Mani went outside after consuming alcohol, Dhanalakshmi remained in the house. The two found Dhanalakshmi murdered when they returned later that night.

Maasilamani told the police that a man had attempted to assault them with a knife once in September. The police found out that it was Kandasamy who attempted to assault Maasilamani and they were on the lookout for him.

When arrested, Kandasamy told the police that a group of transgender persons led by Maasilamani had harassed him and his parents, besides taking away their money, at Indira Nagar when they had come to the Marudhamalai temple in September last year. Kandasamy went to Maasilamani’s residence the next day to assault her with a knife, but he was caught by the latter and her friends.

Though Kandasamy left for Chennai, he returned to Marudhamalai after some days for a second attempt to assault Maasilamani. However, he dropped the plan after transgender persons spotted him.

He made a third trip to Coimbatore on the occasion of Thai Poosam, after informing parents that he would murder Maasilamani. Though the Vadavalli police were on the lookout for him, after being alerted by his parents, the police could not find him. Kandasamy went to Maasilamani’s house on January 26 evening, when the latter and Mani went out. The youth trespassed into the house and stabbed Dhanalakshmi to death.

Vadavalli Inspector Kannaiyan said the police arrested Kandasamy from Marudhamalai foothills.

