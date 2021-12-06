Chennai Egmore-Salem Jn. Express to be operated daily

Salem

06 December 2021 23:04 IST

The Chennai Egmore – Salem Jn. – Chennai Egmore Super Fast Express would be operated on a daily basis from December 13, a release said.

According to a release from Salem Railway Division, the service resumed on December 3 as a tri-weekly. According to a release, the frequency of the trains would be increased and would be operated as daily superfast express trains.

According to a release, Train no.22153 Chennai Egmore – Salem Jn. Super Fast Express will be operated as a daily train service from December 13. Train no.22154 Salem Jn. – Chennai Egmore Super Fast Express will be operated as a daily train service from December 14. The trains would be operated as fully reserved trains.

