Chennai Corporation conducts 45 medical camps to prevent spread of water-borne diseases

Three camps per zone held to create awareness among residents on proper hygiene practices, the importance of clean water, and other safety tips, says Mayor

October 01, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Corporation staff conducting a special medical camp at Ambattur in Chennai on Sunday.

Greater Chennai Corporation staff conducting a special medical camp at Ambattur in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The Greater Chennai Corporation conducted 45 special medical camps across the city on Sunday to provide medical assistance for any monsoon-related ailments.

Inaugurating the camp at Pattinapakkam, Mayor R. Priya said: “In Chennai, three camps per zone are being held to create awareness among residents on proper hygiene practices, the importance of clean water, and other safety tips to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases.”

“In each zone, the details of those who have been diagnosed with fever in the government hospitals, primary health centres and private hospitals are received daily by the Public Health Department, and sent to the zonal officials and sanitary inspectors concerned to take mosquito control measures.”

The Corporation has conducted 3,962 medical camps since June benefiting 1,33,589 people.

Chennai Southwest district secretary of the DMK and Mylapore MLA Dha. Velu, Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumar, Commissioner (In-charge) Shankar Lal Kumawat, Standing Committee Chairman (Public Health) G. Shanthakumari, Regional Deputy Commissioner Office (South) M.P. Amith, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicines T.S. Selvavinayagam, and City Health Officer M. Jagadeesan were present.

