ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express to reach destination in six hours and 10 minutes 

March 23, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The second Vande Bharat Express sanctioned for Southern Railway indicates its tentative starting time from Coimbatore at 6 a.m., and time of reach at Chennai at 12.10 p.m., encompassing three proposed stoppages en route and entailing overall travel time of six hours and 10 minutes.

The first Vande Bharat train in Southern Zone was flagged off between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru on November 11, 2022.

An internal communication purportedly sent by the Southern Railway to the Railway Headquarters (for approval) depicts the arrival/departure timings of the train (No.20643) at the three stations en route: Tiruppur - 6.30 a.m./ 6.40 a.m., Erode - 7.17 a.m./ 7.20 a.m., and Salem - 8.08 a.m./ 8.10 a.m.

In the return direction, the train is scheduled for start from Chennai at 2.20 p.m. and reach Coimbatore Junction at 8.30 p.m., with the three stoppages en route: Salem Junction - 6.03 p.m./ 06.05 p.m., Erode - 7.02 p.m./ 7.05 p.m., and Tiruppur - 7.43 p.m./ 7.45 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The train will run at a speed of 80.31 km per hour, and will be operated on all days except Wednesdays, the internal communication which was widely circulated on social media platforms said.

According to Railway sources, the tentative timings and proposed stoppages mentioned in the internal communication, though probable, are subject to change or modification. It has been officially announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express on April 8.

The Vande Bharat Express is set to be the second day-time train to Chennai from Coimbatore. The Coimbatore-Chennai inter-city express departs at 6.15 a.m. and reaches Chennai at 1.50 p.m., and in the return direction, departs at 2.30 p.m. to reach Coimbatore at 10.15 p.m.

The Chennai-Coimbatore Shatabdi Express starts at 7.10 a.m. to reach Coimbatore at 2.15 p.m., with a waiting time of 40 minutes. In the return direction, the train starts at 3.05 p.m. and reaches Chennai at 10.05 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US