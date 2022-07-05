Chennai businessman duped of ₹ 6 lakh in Coimbatore

July 05, 2022 20:58 IST

The Race Course police are on the lookout for a man who duped a Chennai-based businessman of ₹ 6 lakh by posing as an IPS officer by promising him to arrange permissions to open a restaurant in a mall in Coimbatore city.

According to the police, the case has been registered against a person, namely Rajaguru, based on a complaint lodged by Mukesh Kumar Purohit of Sowcarpet in Chennai.

The police said Mr. Purohit runs a restaurant in Chennai and he planned to open a branch in a mall in Coimbatore. Rajaguru approached him in Chennai and promised to arrange various permissions from higher officials to open the new branch. To convince the complainant, the accused sent him a video of him interacting with a man in police uniform and screenshots of chats with a contact saved as Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran, the police said. The accused collected a total of ₹6 lakh from the complainant and cheated him.

