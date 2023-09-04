HamberMenu
Chemistry students of Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam want internal exam marks re-evaluated

September 04, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students of the Chemistry department at the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam have written to the Controller of Examinations, Bharathiar University, to award them adequate internal marks so that they could get their degrees.

The students, who are pursuing their Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Chemistry and are in the third year, said in their petition that they had failed in the internal examinations conducted for their allied paper in Botany during their first year.

As they were in the final year of their course, they would not be able to get their degrees due to not having passed the internal exams. Fourteen students said to have failed in the internal exams.

They urged the Controller of Examinations to intervene and award them marks so that they would be able to get their degrees.

When contacted, Principal Arul Antony confirmed to The Hindu that the complaints of the students had been brought to his notice. “We have learned that the students did not provide their record notebooks to the internal examiners, which led to them failing the internal exam,” he said.

However, considering the future of the students, Mr. Antony said the 14 students had been asked to re-submit their record notebooks and that their marks would be re-evaluated.

