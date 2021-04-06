Checks intensified in the Nilgiris

The district administration has intensified checks across the Nilgiris to prevent distribution of cash in exchange for votes over the last 48 hours, due to a number of complaints received from members of the press and the public.

The Nilgiris district collector, J. Innocent Divya, urged voters to not accept cash from political parties, and said that 27 teams have been on the ground over the last few days in the run-up to the election to ensure that political parties do not distribute cash for votes.

Ms. Divya told reporters that ₹ 2.46 crore have been seized in the Nilgiris so far, and urged people to register any complaints they may have through the “cVIGIL” app. She added that complaints received through the app so far have been very few.

The Collector also said that polling materials and EVM machines have been despatched to over 83 zones in the three assembly constituencies in the Nilgiris.

In places where people have to walk to their local polling booths through forests or with poor connectivity through the public transport, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and the Road Transport Office are arranging for vehicles to bring voters to the polling booths. Any political parties hiring vehicles to bring voters to the polling booths would face action from election officials.

In places known for movement of wildlife, such as in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Special Task Force (STF) personnel, along with forest staff will accompany voters to their voting booths, said the Collector.

Police presence strengthened

More than 5,700 personnel, including police and polling officials, will be on duty on Tuesday.

Police sources said that more than 1,800 police personnel, including local police, home guards, ex-servicemen, as well as one company of Central Industrial Security Force and Border Security Force personnel would be deployed to provide security throughout the district.