Checks conducted by Salem Division in various stations

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 03, 2022 18:56 IST

The ticket-checking squad of the Salem Division, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), conducted surprise checks at Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, Salem, Erode and Karur sections and collected over ₹3 lakh as fine.

The squad identified ticketless travellers, passengers travelling in higher class, unbooked luggage, unauthorised vendors and hawkers etc., and penalised the offenders.

The personnel booked 637 cases and totally collected ₹3,60,820 as penalties. The team of 21 personnel held raids on August 29 in Chennai Central – Mettupalayam Nilgiri Express (train 12671), Mettupalayam – Coimbatore MEMU (06009), Erode – Palakkad Town MEMU (06819), Alappuzha – Dhanbad (13352), Korba – Kochuveli Express (22647), Mangalore Central – Chennai Central West Coast Express (22638), Chennai Central – Coimbatore Kovai Express (12675), Chennai Egmore – Mangalore Central Express (16159), and Erode – Tiruchi (06612).

