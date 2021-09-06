Checking tightened at border check-posts

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran checking details of passengers coming from Kerala at Walayar check-post on Monday.

COIMBATORE

06 September 2021 23:36 IST

The Health, Revenue and Police Departments have intensified checking of passengers at all the inter-State check-posts in the district in the wake of a Nipah virus infection reported in Kerala and COVID-19 cases remaining high there.

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday visited Walayar check-post and inspected the checking of passengers coming from Kerala.

He told mediapersons that in Coimbatore, “we are taking all necessary precautions on the borders.”

Checking is done at 13 inter-State check-posts including Walayar, Mulli, Gopalapuram, Meenakshipuram and Anaikatti round-the-clock.

Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna and Madukkarai tahsildar Nagarajan accompanied him.

According to the Collector, the district administration has already made mandatory complete vaccination certificate or COVID-negative report obtained within 72 hours to enter Coimbatore district from Kerala.

RT-PCR test is done randomly on passengers who come without COVID-19 negative report before allowing them into the district.

He said the total capacity of liquid oxygen storage in the district had increased from 50 kilo litre to 83 kilo litre. Oxygen generation had also been increased. There was no panic situation in the district, he said.