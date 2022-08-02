Checking inspector transferred for forcing woman passenger to pay fine in Namakkal

A ticket checking inspector was transferred to the operation wing of the State transport corporation, Salem division, for reportedly forcing a woman passenger to pay ₹100 as fine for not having a ticket.

On Monday, when the checking inspector Anbazhagan boarded a town bus that reached Rasipuram from Salem to check ticketless travellers found a woman passenger missing her ticket. He asked the passenger to a pay a fine of ₹100.

The woman claimed that she had missed only the free ticket. But the ticket inspector reportedly got into an argument with the woman and asked her to pay the fine. The video of the argument between the two went viral in social media.

Following this, the TNSTC Salem Division Managing Director, R. Ponmudi, transferred the ticket inspector.

Mr. Ponmudi said, as per rule, till the termination of the trip, a passenger should not miss the ticket. The government is paying for women passengers, and they are not travelling for free, so we instructed conductors to treat them like premium passengers. In this issue, the ticket checker failed to explain the rules. He did not handle the situation properly. So we transferred him,” Mr. Ponmudi said.