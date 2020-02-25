‘Check tipplers entering forest areas in Yercaud’

Nature enthusiasts and activists have appealed authorities to take necessary steps to put a check on persons who trespass into forest areas in Yercaud for consuming alcohol.

When night falls Yercaud ghat road is dotted with tipplers. Two-wheelers are parked along ghat road and concrete crash barriers becomes tables for these tipplers. Besides this, they also manage to trespass into forest areas riding through a road a few metres before a toll booth on ghat road. The road, which pass through forest area leads to the backside of Kurumbapatti zoological park and a diversion on this road leads again to ghat road.

According to Forest department officials, the diversion towards the park was closed last year following forest fire. However, due to lack of checking at the entry point to this stretch from Yercaud ghat road, tipplers use stretch as a retreat and discard disposable plastics, empty liquor bottles and snack packets into forest areas.

A nature enthusiast, who do not want to be named, said, “since the entry to the road is few metres before the toll booth, there is no checks in the area and motorists drive in to consume alcohol and other purposes. Though, the diversion to zoological park has been blocked, some trespassers still manage to enter reserve forest areas. With onset of summer, any careless act by some trespassers could lead to major fire in the area.”

District Forest Officer A. Periasamy said that the road leading to the park was closed following forest fire in the area last year. Mr. Periasamy said that they would intensify checks in the region and necessary action would be taken. Police officials also said that they would take necessary action on this regard.