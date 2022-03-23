Check stability of govt. college building at Kangeyam in Tiruppur dist: CPI (M)

The CPI(M) has appealed to the State government to check the structural stability of the Government Arts and Science College at Kangeyam in Tiruppur district.

In a petition to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, CPI(M)’s Nathakadaiyur area committee secretary R. Selvaraj alleged that the college building, which was inaugurated in 2013, has developed cracks and the Public Works Department must immediately conduct an inspection in the interest of the safety of the students.

Mr. Selvaraj claimed that he conducted an independent inspection with an engineer and found cracks at four locations in the building. The CPI(M) will stage a demonstration outside the government college if no action is taken, he said.

A senior Revenue Department official said on Wednesday that the district administration is yet to receive any complaints in this regard and that action will be initiated based on the complaint.