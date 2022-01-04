Coimbatore

Check sale of spurious organic manure, farmers in Pollachi told

The Agriculture Department here has warned farmers in Pollachi and Anamalai to be aware of sale of spurious organic manure.

In a communication to the farmers, the Department said representatives of unlicenced and unapproved companies were giving recommendations to coconut farmers for organic manure application and administration of pesticide at root.

The farmers would should not fall for such claims, the communication said and asked farmers to go by the recommendations of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department. And, also buy only recommended items from licenced shops.

The communication warned people of making false recommendation to sell spurious products of action under Fertiliser Control and Essential Commodities Act.


