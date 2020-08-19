Check posts removed across Erode district

Erode

19 August 2020 22:57 IST

With the State government relaxing norms for issuing e-passes, all the 183 temporary check posts established across the district were removed.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown was announced from March and e-passes were issued for medical emergency, marriage and for death for inter-district travel. The district police established 183 temporary check posts at various places in the district, including check posts at Karungalpalayam, Parisal Thurai Four Road, Noyyal and Bhavani. Vehicles without e-passes were not allowed to enter the district. Special passes were issued to workers from nearby district to arrive at their workplace in the district and return to their native.

Officials said that except for the inter-district and inter-State check posts, all the check posts across the district were removed. At Karungalpalayam check posts, four-wheelers entering the district were stopped and vehicles with e-passes were only allowed. Other vehicles, including two-wheelers and autorickshaws continue to enter the district without restrictions.

