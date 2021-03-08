Check posts on Kerala border to be strengthened

e-pass and valid COVID-19 negative medical certificate mandatory: Collector

The district administration would strengthen the check posts on the Kerala border in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the State, Collector K. Rajamani said here on Monday.

To prevent the COVID-19 spread in the district and monitor the movement of people from Kerala, where the number of COVID-19 cases was on the rise, the administration would strengthen the check posts at six of the 13 places, he said and added the places would be Anaikatti, Walayar, Velanthavalam, Anamalai, Valparai and Pollachi.

As in the past, the administration would man the check posts with personnel from the Revenue and Health departments and the police. And, they would be manning the posts round the clock. They would check every person entering the district if they had e-pass and valid medical certificate showing that they were COVID-19 negative.

The two were mandatory and non-negotiable, Mr. Rajamani said and added that it would also apply to those who returned to the State after visiting Kerala for a day or two. As for those who went to the State every day for work, it would take a call on a case-by-case basis.

In response to a question on checking train passengers alighting either at the Coimbatore Railway Junction or Podanur Railway Junction, the administration was taking steps to screen such passengers as well.

The district saw an average of 40-50 cases a day with no particular place showing an increase in case. A few pockets, however, continued to report cases on a daily basis, but this was not in the family or locality of persons who had tested positive.

The areas that reported positive cases were Kalapatti, Singanallur, Ganapathy, Ondipudur, Peelamedu, Sowripalayam, and a few more places, where the agency concerned - Health Department staff or Coimbatore Corporation - were taking the necessary steps.