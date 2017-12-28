Check its licence before feasting at a roadside stall

For those who want to taste fast food items or even have a meal from the roadside eateries, it could mean better food quality and hygiene soon.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked roadside eateries operators to register with it and display the registration certificate issued by the FSSAI. The registration is expected to improve the quality of food and hygiene as the authority will conduct random inspections before and after the process.

In Coimbatore, the mandate will be applicable to 2,000-odd small-scale food business operators running roadside eateries and push carts.

“Road side eateries have been asked to complete the registration process as they come under the category of food business operators with an annual turnover less than ₹ 12 lakh. They should display a copy of the registration certificate at a prominent place in their eateries. The registration has been going on and nearly half of them have completed the process,” said B. Vijayalalithambigai, Designated Officer of FSSAI, Coimbatore.

While food business operators with annual turnover above ₹ 12 lakh is required to obtain a licence from FSSAI, those with annual turnover below ₹ 12 lakh are mandated to get a registration certificate.

According to Dr. Vijayalalithambigai, display of the registration certificate from FSSAI will indeed help the food business operators build confidence in the minds of customers.

“More number of roadside eateries are located in city limits. We arrived at an approximate number of 2,000 eateries going by those doing food business at a particular place throughout the year. But many such eateries keep changing their location or quit the business for a while,” she said.

As the registration certificate has to be renewed every year, some of the food business operators have voluntarily approached FSSAI and obtained certificate for a year.

FSSAI has also started special drives to bring more food business operators into the mandate by conducting special camps in different localities. The camps are conducted with the support of association of small scale food business operators.

According to R. Devarajan of Food Vendors Association, the registration process should not be a burden on the small scale food business operators who also engage in other works when the business is dull.