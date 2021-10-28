‘Check excess fare collection by stage carriage buses’

Coimbatore

28 October 2021 22:36 IST

The State government must crackdown on excess fare collection by stage carriage buses, particularly those operated by the government, urged consumer rights organisation Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC).

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, CCC secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said that the Transport Department cracks down on omni buses during festival season such as Deepavali for collection of excess fares. However, these omni buses are plying as contract carriages, for which there is no provision for fixation of fares by the government, he noted.

“Most unfortunately, the [State government] failed to stop the illegal excess fare collected continuously by the stage carriage buses throughout the year – mostly the government-owned buses itself – and the common public are fleeced throughout the year and no relief for them till date,” Mr. Kathirmathiyon alleged in the letter.

The District Collector, who is the Regional Transport Authority, fixes the fares for the stage carriage buses and collection of fares in excess of the approved fare is illegal, for which the permit could be suspended or cancelled, he said. As many government-run stage carriage buses allegedly charge excess fares without facing any serious action from the Regional Transport Officers, private stage carriage buses have also been collecting excess fares from the passengers, he added.